Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (RYTM) Shares Sold by Federated Investors Inc. PA

Federated Investors Inc. PA lowered its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 892,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals were worth $24,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emory University acquired a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,225,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,048,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,575,000 after acquiring an additional 115,177 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 7,458 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 79,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 19,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 147.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 40,469 shares during the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on RYTM. BidaskClub raised Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. ValuEngine raised Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $34.00 price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

In related news, insider Der Ploeg Leonardus H.T. Van sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $252,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Keith Michael Gottesdiener sold 10,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $309,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 44,578 shares of company stock valued at $1,222,223 over the last quarter. 4.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:RYTM opened at $24.06 on Friday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $23.44 and a one year high of $37.23. The company has a quick ratio of 18.32, a current ratio of 18.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $864.02 million, a P/E ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 1.10.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.08). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders that result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist peptide, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity and POMC epigenetic disorders.

