Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stake in Denny’s Corp (DENN)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in shares of Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Denny’s were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Denny’s by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,006,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,259,000 after purchasing an additional 47,047 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the fourth quarter worth about $3,480,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its stake in Denny’s by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 103,050 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 55,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Denny’s by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,515 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DENN opened at $20.65 on Friday. Denny’s Corp has a 12-month low of $13.32 and a 12-month high of $20.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 0.13.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Denny’s had a net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 34.51%. The company had revenue of $151.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Denny’s’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Denny’s Corp will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DENN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

In other Denny’s news, VP Stephen C. Dunn sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $212,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 99,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,753,838.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP F Mark Wolfinger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $96,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 780,980 shares in the company, valued at $15,135,392.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,386,117. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Denny’s

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

