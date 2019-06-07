Rexnord Corp (RXN) Insider Patricia M. Whaley Sells 12,945 Shares

Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) insider Patricia M. Whaley sold 12,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $362,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,661 shares in the company, valued at $2,090,508. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE RXN opened at $28.12 on Friday. Rexnord Corp has a 12 month low of $21.38 and a 12 month high of $32.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Rexnord had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 1.68%. The firm had revenue of $537.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rexnord Corp will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXN. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,153,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,223 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,862,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,451,000 after purchasing an additional 456,769 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 27.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,317,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,532,000 after purchasing an additional 927,494 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,795,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,104,000 after purchasing an additional 449,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,930,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,680,000 after purchasing an additional 52,479 shares in the last quarter.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

