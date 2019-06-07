Restoration Hardware (RH) Raised to Hold at Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $86.50 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Restoration Hardware from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Restoration Hardware from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Restoration Hardware from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Restoration Hardware from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Restoration Hardware from $200.00 to $157.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $142.75.

RH opened at $88.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.64. Restoration Hardware has a fifty-two week low of $84.11 and a fifty-two week high of $164.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.22.

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $671.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.44 million. Restoration Hardware had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 522.94%. Restoration Hardware’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Restoration Hardware will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Restoration Hardware stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Restoration Hardware Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

