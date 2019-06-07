Resources Investment Advisors Inc. Has $248,000 Holdings in Under Armour Inc (UAA)

Resources Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 687.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UAA. ValuEngine raised shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Under Armour has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.03.

UAA traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $25.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,273,187. The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 95.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.43. Under Armour Inc has a 12 month low of $16.52 and a 12 month high of $25.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Under Armour Inc will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

