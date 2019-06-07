Resideo Technologies Inc (REZI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.22 Billion

Analysts expect that Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) will announce $1.22 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Resideo Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.23 billion and the lowest is $1.22 billion. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will report full-year sales of $5.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.00 billion to $5.01 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.18 billion to $5.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Resideo Technologies.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on REZI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer set a $30.00 price objective on Resideo Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (down from $28.00) on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

In other Resideo Technologies news, CFO Joseph Douglas Ragan III bought 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.05 per share, with a total value of $126,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Montgomery Kelly bought 2,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,765.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 40,297 shares of company stock worth $818,190 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,188,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,448,000. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of REZI stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.43. The company had a trading volume of 8,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.19. Resideo Technologies has a one year low of $17.60 and a one year high of $28.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

