RDA Financial Network Takes Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

RDA Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,183,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,871,751,000 after purchasing an additional 660,452 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,387,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,413,384,000 after buying an additional 1,461,610 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,543,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,598,000 after buying an additional 229,204 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,757,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,189,000 after buying an additional 361,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,388,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,743,000 after buying an additional 17,292 shares during the last quarter.

IVV opened at $286.76 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $235.46 and a 12-month high of $296.93.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

