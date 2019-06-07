Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 3,230 Shares of Ally Financial Inc (ALLY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,230 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALLY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth $109,098,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 11,723,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011,141 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 2,129.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,394,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286,941 shares during the period. Lakewood Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 10,864,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829,956 shares during the period. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,986,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,678,000 after purchasing an additional 847,354 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial stock opened at $29.83 on Friday. Ally Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $30.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Ally Financial had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Ally Financial declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, April 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 10.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.36%.

In related news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $63,993.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 107,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,109,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mayree C. Clark purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.71 per share, for a total transaction of $148,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,028.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,666 shares of company stock worth $191,825 over the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ally Financial to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $33.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.92.

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

