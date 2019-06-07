Raymond James & Associates Increases Stake in Caretrust REIT Inc (CTRE)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 194.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,771 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Caretrust REIT were worth $3,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caretrust REIT by 2,802.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 20,405 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Caretrust REIT by 177.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 50,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 32,342 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Caretrust REIT by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 64,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in Caretrust REIT by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 19,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 7,807 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC boosted its position in Caretrust REIT by 488.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 323,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after buying an additional 268,500 shares during the period. 84.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $24.10 on Friday. Caretrust REIT Inc has a 12 month low of $16.29 and a 12 month high of $25.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 15.94 and a quick ratio of 15.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.85.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.14). Caretrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 37.46%. The company had revenue of $39.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caretrust REIT Inc will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CTRE shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Caretrust REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Caretrust REIT from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $26.00 price target on shares of Caretrust REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Caretrust REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Caretrust REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Caretrust REIT Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

