Raymond James & Associates Buys 8,409 Shares of Eldorado Resorts Inc (ERI)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,409 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Eldorado Resorts were worth $3,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ERI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Eldorado Resorts by 137.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 28,762 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Eldorado Resorts by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Eldorado Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $1,036,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Eldorado Resorts by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Eldorado Resorts by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Eldorado Resorts alerts:

ERI has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eldorado Resorts in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $58.00 price objective on Eldorado Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Resorts in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. BidaskClub cut Eldorado Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Eldorado Resorts in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERI opened at $49.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. Eldorado Resorts Inc has a 1-year low of $31.86 and a 1-year high of $51.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.65.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.10. Eldorado Resorts had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $627.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eldorado Resorts Inc will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Raymond James & Associates Buys 8,409 Shares of Eldorado Resorts Inc (ERI)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/07/raymond-james-associates-buys-8409-shares-of-eldorado-resorts-inc-eri.html.

About Eldorado Resorts

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI).

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.