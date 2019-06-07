Qtron Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 1,088 Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)

Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,088 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Robert F. Lynch sold 6,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.54, for a total transaction of $3,006,891.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,965,131.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeff M. Fettig acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $432.07 per share, for a total transaction of $216,035.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SHW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $448.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $480.00 to $527.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.05.

Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $10.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $477.22. 469,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,583. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.26. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 12 month low of $355.28 and a 12 month high of $479.64.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 47.09% and a net margin of 6.27%. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 21.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 24.39%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Qtron Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 1,088 Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/07/qtron-investments-llc-acquires-shares-of-1088-sherwin-williams-co-shw.html.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.