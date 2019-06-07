QEP Resources Inc (QEP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.47.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded QEP Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday. Tudor Pickering downgraded QEP Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QEP Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. SunTrust Banks set a $8.00 target price on QEP Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded QEP Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th.

Shares of QEP traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.41. 5,952,184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,026,524. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -37.71 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. QEP Resources has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $13.77.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $280.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.23 million. QEP Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.91% and a negative net margin of 60.23%. QEP Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that QEP Resources will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new position in QEP Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in QEP Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in QEP Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in QEP Resources by 2,702.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,514 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in QEP Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

QEP Resources Company Profile

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

