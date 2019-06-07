Q4 2019 Earnings Forecast for Western Alliance Bancorporation Issued By DA Davidson (WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson boosted their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 5th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.16. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $259.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.48 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 40.08% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WAL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.13.

Shares of WAL stock opened at $44.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.62. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $37.39 and a twelve month high of $64.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 380.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 180.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 94,800.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. 82.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, insider Robert Gary Sarver sold 66,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.71, for a total value of $3,099,255.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,779,431.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Reoch Mcauslan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total transaction of $89,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,026.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

