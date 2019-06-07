Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Tiffany & Co. Lowered by Analyst (TIF)

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Tiffany & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 4th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $1.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.14. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Tiffany & Co.’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.98 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.20 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TIF. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tiffany & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.84.

Tiffany & Co. stock opened at $91.19 on Thursday. Tiffany & Co. has a 12-month low of $73.04 and a 12-month high of $141.64. The stock has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 18.11%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Tiffany & Co.’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 19th. This is a positive change from Tiffany & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.62%.

In other Tiffany & Co. news, Director Lawrence K. Fish sold 8,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.58, for a total transaction of $841,898.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 16,485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 3.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 11.2% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

