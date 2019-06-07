ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 1,400 Shares of BP plc (BP)

ProVise Management Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,468 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Legacy Inc. acquired a new stake in BP in the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in BP in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in BP by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,595,212 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $98,411,000 after acquiring an additional 881,094 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in BP by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 19,836 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 5,851 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in BP by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,323 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. 11.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BP alerts:

BP traded up $0.58 on Friday, hitting $42.19. 2,089,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,487,385. BP plc has a fifty-two week low of $36.28 and a fifty-two week high of $47.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $140.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.79.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. BP had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $66.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BP plc will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.21%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of BP from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.65 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.41.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/07/provise-management-group-llc-sells-1400-shares-of-bp-plc-bp.html.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Read More: What is an SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BP plc (NYSE:BP).

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.