ProVise Management Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO)

ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 38.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 609,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,372,000 after buying an additional 168,204 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 131,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $909,000. 64.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Flowers Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.25.

In other news, insider Debo Mukherjee bought 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.20 per share, for a total transaction of $31,310.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FLO traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.78. 6,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,150,003. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $17.78 and a one year high of $23.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.43.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Flowers Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This is an increase from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.60%.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

