Prospect Capital Co. (PSEC) CEO John F. Barry Purchases 63,496 Shares

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) CEO John F. Barry purchased 63,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.29 per share, with a total value of $399,389.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,364,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,312,579.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of PSEC stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.47. 26,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,687,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.73. Prospect Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $7.60.

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The business had revenue of $171.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.48 million. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 30.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is 91.14%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. National Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Prospect Capital in a report on Monday, May 13th. BidaskClub raised Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSEC. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 3,775.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,763,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,497,000 after buying an additional 1,718,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,613,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,420,000 after buying an additional 289,600 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,685,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,675,000 after buying an additional 234,288 shares during the period. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Prospect Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $894,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 273.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 146,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 107,334 shares during the period. 12.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Prospect Capital Co. (PSEC) CEO John F. Barry Purchases 63,496 Shares” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/07/prospect-capital-co-psec-ceo-john-f-barry-purchases-63496-shares.html.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.