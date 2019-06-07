Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Stake Lessened by RKL Wealth Management LLC

RKL Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 29,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 16,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $107.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.41. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $74.10 and a fifty-two week high of $108.68.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 21.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a $0.7459 dividend. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 17th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 70.62%.

PG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie set a $110.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $111.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.42.

In other news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 6,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $635,199.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,996 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,087.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 71,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.62, for a total transaction of $7,480,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 320,840 shares of company stock worth $33,904,086. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Stake Lessened by RKL Wealth Management LLC” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/07/procter-gamble-co-pg-stake-lessened-by-rkl-wealth-management-llc.html.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Story: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.