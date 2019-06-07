Private Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 65,114 Comcast Co. (CMCSA)

Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 65,114 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,603,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth about $226,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,395 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,899 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 3,110,244 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $105,904,000 after buying an additional 8,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 352.0% in the fourth quarter. Lee Capital Holdings LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 21,026 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Comcast news, EVP Stephen B. Burke sold 457,633 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $19,838,390.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,078,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,739,493.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 13,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $542,753.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,715,859.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 849,537 shares of company stock valued at $35,489,480 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities upped their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Macquarie upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.54.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $41.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $187.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $30.99 and a 12-month high of $43.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $26.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.27 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 12.34%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.94%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

