Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (IYR)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 90.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 29,492 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $5,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IYR. Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth about $432,000. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,470,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 21.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, Global Financial Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth about $701,000.

Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.46. 261,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,241,748. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $71.41 and a 1-year high of $89.00.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

