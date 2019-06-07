Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 18,575 Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (FTSL)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) by 24.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 95,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,575 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $4,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $262,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 89,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 25,655 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Senior Loan ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:FTSL traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,408. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $45.32 and a 1 year high of $48.16.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 18,575 Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (FTSL)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/07/private-advisor-group-llc-acquires-18575-shares-of-first-trust-senior-loan-etf-ftsl.html.

See Also: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.