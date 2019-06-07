Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $118.03 Million Holdings in KAR Auction Services Inc (KAR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 46.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,300,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,973,955 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $118,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,078,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $99,188,000 after acquiring an additional 16,455 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,619,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $172,708,000 after acquiring an additional 113,050 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,470,361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $261,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708,310 shares during the last quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $475,000. Finally, Steel Canyon Capital LLC increased its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 184.6% during the fourth quarter. Steel Canyon Capital LLC now owns 247,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,826,000 after acquiring an additional 160,746 shares during the last quarter. 99.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KAR stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06. KAR Auction Services Inc has a 1-year low of $43.32 and a 1-year high of $64.55.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services Inc will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. KAR Auction Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.30%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KAR. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.50 price target on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. KAR Auction Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

