PPL (PPL) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of PPL (NYSE:PPL) in a report issued on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Evercore ISI downgraded PPL from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PPL from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut their price target on PPL from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an average rating on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPL currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.90.

Get PPL alerts:

NYSE:PPL opened at $31.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.53. PPL has a 52-week low of $25.30 and a 52-week high of $32.88.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 23.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PPL will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. PPL’s payout ratio is 68.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PPL. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PPL in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in PPL in the 1st quarter valued at about $392,000. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in PPL by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 13,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in PPL by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 37,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PPL by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. 72.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

See Also: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.