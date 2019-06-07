Porsche Automobil Holding SE (PAH3) Receives €72.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (ETR:PAH3) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €72.60 ($84.42).

A number of analysts have recently commented on PAH3 shares. Nord/LB set a €67.00 ($77.91) price target on Porsche Automobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on Porsche Automobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group set a €79.00 ($91.86) price target on Porsche Automobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Independent Research set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on Porsche Automobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €92.00 ($106.98) price target on Porsche Automobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

Shares of Porsche Automobil stock traded down €0.24 ($0.28) during trading on Friday, reaching €56.50 ($65.70). The stock had a trading volume of 309,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,739. The firm has a market cap of $17.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98. Porsche Automobil has a 52 week low of €49.89 ($58.01) and a 52 week high of €65.26 ($75.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.89 and a quick ratio of 6.82.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

