Polaris Industries (PII) Given New $107.00 Price Target at Lake Street Capital

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) had its price target lowered by Lake Street Capital from $124.00 to $107.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on PII. Northcoast Research restated a neutral rating on shares of Polaris Industries in a report on Friday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Polaris Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Polaris Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Polaris Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a buy rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $101.00 target price (up previously from $83.00) on shares of Polaris Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $109.08.

PII opened at $85.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.26. Polaris Industries has a twelve month low of $70.27 and a twelve month high of $131.25.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 46.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Polaris Industries will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Polaris Industries’s payout ratio is presently 37.20%.

In other news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 8,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total value of $786,503.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,734,656.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 9,905.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,329,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,306,710 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Polaris Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Polaris Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Industries Company Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

