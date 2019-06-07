PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Stake in Kellogg (K)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 48.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 111,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,628 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $6,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of K. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kellogg by 10.6% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 531,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,223,000 after purchasing an additional 50,889 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in Kellogg by 10.6% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 713,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,959,000 after buying an additional 68,624 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Kellogg by 70.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,730,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,137,000 after buying an additional 713,311 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Kellogg by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 21,245,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,643,000 after buying an additional 696,685 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Kellogg by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total transaction of $5,398,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 600,000 shares of company stock worth $33,851,000 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

K has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. Pivotal Research lowered Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Kellogg to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.98.

Shares of K opened at $55.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Kellogg has a one year low of $51.34 and a one year high of $74.98.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 43.13% and a net margin of 8.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.73%.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

