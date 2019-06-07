PlayAGS Inc (AGS) CFO Sells $18,793.50 in Stock

PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) CFO Kimo Akiona sold 1,005 shares of PlayAGS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $18,793.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

PlayAGS stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,775. PlayAGS Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.49 and a fifty-two week high of $32.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $659.00 million, a PE ratio of -122.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.97.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 3.88% and a positive return on equity of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $72.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.89 million. On average, research analysts expect that PlayAGS Inc will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in PlayAGS by 51.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 26,201 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in PlayAGS by 42.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 11,586 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in PlayAGS by 52.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 40,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 14,068 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PlayAGS by 51.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,055,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,103,000 after buying an additional 359,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in PlayAGS by 54.0% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of PlayAGS in a report on Sunday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. PlayAGS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

About PlayAGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

