PKG Token (PKG) Hits Market Cap of $253,069.00

PKG Token (CURRENCY:PKG) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 7th. PKG Token has a market capitalization of $253,069.00 and approximately $65,973.00 worth of PKG Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PKG Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Fatbtc, Hotbit and Mercatox. During the last seven days, PKG Token has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PKG Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005272 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.87 or 0.00399718 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $199.12 or 0.02497008 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012616 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001593 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000420 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00154023 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004293 BTC.

PKG Token Profile

PKG Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,969,257,745 tokens. PKG Token’s official website is pkgtoken.io . PKG Token’s official Twitter account is @pokemongopkg

Buying and Selling PKG Token

PKG Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Fatbtc, Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PKG Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PKG Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PKG Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PKG Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PKG Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.