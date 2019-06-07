Piper Jaffray Companies Lowers AeroVironment (AVAV) Price Target to $74.00

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) had its target price trimmed by Piper Jaffray Companies from $79.00 to $74.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for AeroVironment’s Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered AeroVironment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. TheStreet lowered AeroVironment from an a- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. BidaskClub upgraded AeroVironment from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded AeroVironment from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AeroVironment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. AeroVironment currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.10.

NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $64.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.29. AeroVironment has a 12-month low of $56.00 and a 12-month high of $121.32.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $75.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.30 million. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 17.48%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AeroVironment will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AeroVironment news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 20,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.32, for a total transaction of $1,475,468.16. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 55,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,969,599.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 15,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $1,051,944.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 55,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,662,362.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,677 shares of company stock worth $5,993,526. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in AeroVironment by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AeroVironment by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,852,473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $261,777,000 after acquiring an additional 164,034 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in AeroVironment by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 13,936 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in AeroVironment by 432.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 92,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,316,000 after acquiring an additional 75,488 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in AeroVironment during the 4th quarter worth $12,704,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

