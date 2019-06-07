Piper Jaffray Companies Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Capri Holdings Ltd (CPRI)

Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) – Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Capri in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst E. Murphy now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.02. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Capri’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Get Capri alerts:

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC set a $54.00 price target on Capri and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. MKM Partners cut their price target on Capri to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Nomura cut their price target on Capri from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Capri from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Capri has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of NYSE CPRI opened at $33.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Capri has a 1-year low of $32.08 and a 1-year high of $75.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.70.

In other news, CFO Thomas Jr. Edwards bought 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.41 per share, with a total value of $399,156.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John D. Idol bought 615,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.57 per share, with a total value of $20,030,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Capri in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.