Pimco Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th.

Pimco Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.8% per year over the last three years.

Get Pimco Municipal Income Fund alerts:

NYSE:PMF opened at $14.96 on Friday. Pimco Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $15.22.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Pimco Municipal Income Fund (PMF) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/07/pimco-municipal-income-fund-pmf-announces-0-06-monthly-dividend.html.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.