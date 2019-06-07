Pimco Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th.

NYSE:PML opened at $15.20 on Friday. Pimco Municipal Income Fund II has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $15.37.

Get Pimco Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Pimco Municipal Income Fund II (PML) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/07/pimco-municipal-income-fund-ii-pml-declares-monthly-dividend-of-0-07.html.

Pimco Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.