Pimco Municipal Income Fund II (PML) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Pimco Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th.
NYSE:PML opened at $15.20 on Friday. Pimco Municipal Income Fund II has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $15.37.
Pimco Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile
