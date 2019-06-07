Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $217,000 in Astec Industries, Inc. (ASTE)

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTE. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Astec Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Astec Industries by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Astec Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Astec Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Astec Industries by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

In other Astec Industries news, insider Jaco Van Der Merwe acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.75 per share, with a total value of $65,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,962.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

ASTE stock opened at $29.77 on Friday. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.86 and a 1-year high of $63.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $672.09 million, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.47.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.19). Astec Industries had a positive return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $325.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.07%.

ASTE has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Astec Industries from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Astec Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

WARNING: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/07/piedmont-investment-advisors-inc-invests-217000-in-astec-industries-inc-aste.html.

Astec Industries Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment provides hot-mix asphalt plants, wood pellet plants, asphalt pavers, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing reclaiming machinery, milling machines, paver screeds, and related ancillary equipment.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE).

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.