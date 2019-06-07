Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Has $6.31 Million Stake in Shopify Inc (SHOP)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,554 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $6,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,920,039 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,223,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132,030 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth about $101,062,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 378.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 865,184 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $178,764,000 after acquiring an additional 684,365 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,599,190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $913,657,000 after purchasing an additional 357,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Shopify by 492.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 392,788 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,381,000 after purchasing an additional 326,462 shares during the last quarter. 66.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHOP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 18th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Mackie lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.00.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $299.21 on Friday. Shopify Inc has a 1-year low of $117.64 and a 1-year high of $299.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -490.51 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 12.57, a current ratio of 12.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.44. Shopify had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $320.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

