Phocas Financial Corp. Sells 4,622 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA)

Phocas Financial Corp. reduced its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 430,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,622 shares during the quarter. National Storage Affiliates Trust makes up 1.2% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $12,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1,700.0% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 140.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 174.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

NSA stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,085. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $24.44 and a 12 month high of $32.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.42.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.28). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 0.49% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $90.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NSA shares. ValuEngine downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.17.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

