Perspecta (PRSP) Earns Underweight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an underweight rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Perspecta in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Perspecta in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a sell rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.71.

Perspecta stock opened at $21.54 on Monday. Perspecta has a 52-week low of $15.74 and a 52-week high of $26.64.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This is an increase from Perspecta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%.

In related news, Director Philip O. Nolan bought 4,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.49 per share, with a total value of $101,110.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Kavanaugh bought 2,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.08 per share, for a total transaction of $50,549.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 25,675 shares of company stock worth $551,677.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRSP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Perspecta in the 4th quarter valued at $35,504,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Perspecta in the 1st quarter valued at $18,745,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Perspecta by 1,647.2% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 970,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 914,939 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Perspecta by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,666,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,692,000 after buying an additional 745,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lancaster Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Perspecta in the 4th quarter valued at $9,018,000.

