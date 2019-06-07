Permanens Capital L.P. Invests $43,000 in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS) Stock

Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $326,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 414,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,670,000 after buying an additional 160,936 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2,305.9% during the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 87,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,714,000 after buying an additional 84,280 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.8% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.45. The company had a trading volume of 10,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,285. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.90 and a fifty-two week high of $92.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

