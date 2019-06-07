Permanens Capital L.P. Acquires Shares of 475,763 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV)

Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 475,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,406,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 4.3% of Permanens Capital L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 24.2% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPYV traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $30.65. 19,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,118,396. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $25.44 and a 52-week high of $31.96.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

