Penserra Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Eli Lilly And Co (LLY)

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 91.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,241 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the first quarter valued at $25,660,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 12.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 761,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,605,000 after purchasing an additional 81,768 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the first quarter valued at $232,000. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 27.3% during the first quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,083,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.3% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY opened at $117.50 on Friday. Eli Lilly And Co has a twelve month low of $84.64 and a twelve month high of $132.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.645 dividend. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.49%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.84 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Sunday, April 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.99.

In related news, CFO Joshua L. Smiley purchased 426 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $118.03 per share, with a total value of $50,280.78. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,589,292.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Harrington sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.72, for a total transaction of $1,867,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 110,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,874,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 260,959 shares of company stock worth $33,716,812 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

