PennyMac Financial Services (PFSI) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $24.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.36% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. provides financial services primarily in the United States. The Company conducts its business in two segments: mortgage banking and investment management. Mortgage banking segment offers correspondent and retail lending businesses and loan servicing business. Investment management segment offers investment advisory and investment management services. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. is headquartered in Moorpark, California. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Thursday, April 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

PFSI opened at $21.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. PennyMac Financial Services has a 12-month low of $18.77 and a 12-month high of $24.50.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $247.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.88 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 6.57%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, insider Anne Mccallion sold 3,463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $77,051.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stanford L. Kurland sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $135,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,203 shares of company stock worth $2,287,854 over the last ninety days. 22.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 7.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 102,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 3.2% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 56,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $44,000. 32.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

