Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for CLS (CLI)

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of CLS (LON:CLI) in a research report report published on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CLI. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of CLS in a report on Friday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of CLS from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 275 ($3.59) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 8th.

CLI stock opened at GBX 222.80 ($2.91) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $907.68 million and a P/E ratio of 7.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.93. CLS has a 12-month low of GBX 195 ($2.55) and a 12-month high of GBX 257 ($3.36).

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Property and Other Investments. The company also invests a hotel; and corporate bonds, shares, and other corporate investments.

