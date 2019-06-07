Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Discoverie Group (DSCV)

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Discoverie Group (LON:DSCV) in a research note released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Numis Securities reaffirmed an add rating on shares of Discoverie Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. FinnCap reaffirmed a corporate rating on shares of Discoverie Group in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

DSCV opened at GBX 462 ($6.04) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $372.69 million and a P/E ratio of 29.62. Discoverie Group has a twelve month low of GBX 324 ($4.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 455 ($5.95). The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.45.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.75 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from Discoverie Group’s previous dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Discoverie Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.58%.

In other news, insider Simon Gibbins purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 400 ($5.23) per share, with a total value of £20,000 ($26,133.54).

Discoverie Group Company Profile

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates through two divisions, Design & Manufacturing and Custom Supply. The company also offers technically demanding, customized electronic, photonic, and medical products to the industrial, medical, and healthcare markets.

