PBF Energy Sees Unusually High Options Volume (PBF)

PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 2,795 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,896% compared to the average daily volume of 140 call options.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PBF. TheStreet downgraded PBF Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. ValuEngine downgraded PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a $42.00 price objective on PBF Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on PBF Energy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PBF Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.33.

Shares of NYSE:PBF opened at $24.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. PBF Energy has a 1 year low of $24.13 and a 1 year high of $53.91.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PBF Energy will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.81%.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Nimbley purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.03 per share, for a total transaction of $750,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 365,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,990,679.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora purchased 1,609,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.95 per share, with a total value of $46,603,594.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBF. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $57,524,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 3,260.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,568,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,521,723 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,819,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,796,000 after buying an additional 1,319,222 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,336,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $615,695,000 after buying an additional 1,121,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,101,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,981,000 after buying an additional 535,725 shares during the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

