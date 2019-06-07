Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires 55,282 Shares of J2 Global Inc (JCOM)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 34.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 214,235 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,282 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in J2 Global were worth $18,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JCOM. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of J2 Global by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,341,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,716,000 after acquiring an additional 78,738 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of J2 Global by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,277,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,653,000 after acquiring an additional 100,689 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of J2 Global by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 942,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,395,000 after acquiring an additional 53,199 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of J2 Global by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 908,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,055,000 after acquiring an additional 235,849 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of J2 Global by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 783,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,351,000 after acquiring an additional 18,656 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ JCOM opened at $84.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.86. J2 Global Inc has a 12 month low of $65.07 and a 12 month high of $91.58.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $299.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.12 million. J2 Global had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that J2 Global Inc will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This is a boost from J2 Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. J2 Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.74%.

In other news, insider R Scott Turicchi sold 5,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.98, for a total value of $489,349.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 291,489 shares in the company, valued at $25,353,713.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steve P. Dunn sold 3,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $283,881.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,700,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,102 shares of company stock worth $2,335,932. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JCOM. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of J2 Global from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson set a $110.00 target price on shares of J2 Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of J2 Global from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. J2 Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.20.

J2 Global Profile

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

