Owens & Minor (OMI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Owens & Minor, Inc. is a global healthcare solutions company dedicated to Connecting the World of Medical Products to the Point of CareSM by providing vital supply chain services to healthcare providers and manufacturers of healthcare products. Owens & Minor provides logistics services across the spectrum of medical products from disposable medical supplies to devices and implants. With logistics platforms strategically located in the United States and Europe, Owens & Minor serves markets where three quarters of global healthcare spending occurs. Owens & Minor’s customers span the healthcare market from independent hospitals to large integrated healthcare networks, as well as group purchasing organizations, healthcare products manufacturers, the federal government, and healthcare patients at home through the Byram Healthcare subsidiary. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on OMI. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Owens & Minor in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Barclays reissued a sell rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Owens & Minor in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Owens & Minor from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a neutral rating and issued a $4.50 price target (down from $7.00) on shares of Owens & Minor in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.21.

OMI opened at $2.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market cap of $172.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.63. Owens & Minor has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $19.16.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.87%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Owens & Minor by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 40,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Owens & Minor by 14.3% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 22,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Owens & Minor by 10.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in Owens & Minor by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 17,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Owens & Minor by 159,300.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

