OppenheimerFunds Inc. Has $150.14 Million Holdings in Centene Corp (CNC)

OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 99.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,827,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,413,168 shares during the quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $150,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Centene by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Centene by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Centene by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Centene by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Asset Management increased its holdings in Centene by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CNC traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $54.04. The stock had a trading volume of 100,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,659,329. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Centene Corp has a 52-week low of $45.44 and a 52-week high of $74.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.07. Centene had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $18.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Centene Corp will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a report on Sunday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a report on Sunday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Centene from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.69.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

