Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 7,463 Shares of Tractor Supply (TSCO)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 20.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,463 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Marietta Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 45.0% in the first quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 18.3% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Global Financial Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 25.7% in the first quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 7,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 59.4% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 20,398 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 7,601 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

TSCO has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, February 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.42.

In other news, CEO Gregory A. Sandfort sold 25,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $2,460,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,167,630. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Steve K. Barbarick sold 32,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.13, for a total transaction of $3,422,440.71. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,883,072.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 328,051 shares of company stock worth $33,304,084 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

TSCO traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,127. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $73.46 and a one year high of $107.98. The company has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.07.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 36.16%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.48%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

