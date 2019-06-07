Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys 4,634 Shares of Msci Inc (MSCI)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 73.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,922 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,634 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Msci were worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Msci by 40.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Msci by 4.6% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in Msci by 0.7% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 23,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. AJO LP purchased a new position in Msci during the first quarter worth about $29,018,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in shares of Msci by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 8,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI stock traded up $2.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $240.19. The company had a trading volume of 49,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Msci Inc has a twelve month low of $134.28 and a twelve month high of $239.69. The firm has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.15.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.15. Msci had a return on equity of 813.48% and a net margin of 39.27%. The business had revenue of $371.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Msci Inc will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Msci’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.36%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSCI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Msci to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Msci in a report on Sunday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $216.00 price objective on Msci and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Msci from $188.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Msci currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.22.

Msci Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

