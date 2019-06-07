Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Boosts Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (MAA)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 51.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,392 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $2,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 733.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Starr International Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director Claude B. Nielsen sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.83, for a total value of $713,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,810.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total transaction of $29,971.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,772,057.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,679 shares of company stock valued at $1,057,456. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $102.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.42.

NYSE:MAA traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.00. 23,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,543. The company has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 52 week low of $91.21 and a 52 week high of $117.70.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $401.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.91 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 3.68%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.58%.

WARNING: This article was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/07/ontario-teachers-pension-plan-board-boosts-stake-in-mid-america-apartment-communities-inc-maa.html.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Story: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.