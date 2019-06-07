OneMain Holdings Inc (OMF) Receives $39.14 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.14.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded OneMain from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. ValuEngine upgraded OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on OneMain in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on OneMain from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneMain during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 21,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OneMain during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 761,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,505,000 after buying an additional 50,559 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

OMF traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.17. The stock had a trading volume of 213,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,241. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.45. OneMain has a one year low of $22.47 and a one year high of $37.29.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.94 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 11.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OneMain will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. OneMain’s payout ratio is 19.76%.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

